Brenda Asniker released after being accused of leading a scandal in Miami

this Saturday Brenda Asnicari wrote a long disclaimer After being accused of leading a scandal at a specialty restaurant in Miami. According to reports, a waiter asked him for identification to sell liquor, but he did not have liquor. The police should have intervened.

outraged, The artist refuted the information that Laura Ubfal gave in the air intruder ,America) with a comprehensive statement and He warned that he would initiate legal action.

I also read: Brenda Asnikar starred in a scandal at an exclusive restaurant in Miami

Brenda Asnikar’s statement on social networks

“It’s not my style to respond to people who, for a point Rating Or just to harm, they lie about me. I’ve learned to tolerate and forgive because I wasn’t interested…