Brendan Allen submits Karl Roberson with heel hook at UFC 261

Brendan Allen defended a heel hook by submitting Karl Roberson along with his personal within the first spherical at UFC 261 on Saturday, April 24.

Allen managed majority oft he first earlier than Roberson regarded to sink in a heel hook within the last 10 seconds of spherical one. Allen determined to assault the left leg of Roberson and locked in his personal heel hook.

Roberson let loose a scream as he was compelled to faucet.

Karl Roberson vs. Brendan Allen Preview

Followers are again at UFC 261 as a sold-out crowd of 15,000 fill the Vystar Veterans Memorial Area in Jacksonville, Florida on Saturday, April 24.

Headlining a foremost card that includes three championship bouts is a welterweight title rematch between the present king Kamaru Usman and challenger Jorge Masvidal.

Within the co-main occasion, strawweight champion Zhang Weili makes her second title protection, in opposition to former champion Rose Namajunas. Present ladies’s flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko places her strap on the road in opposition to former strawweight champion Jessica Andrade.

Persevering with the motion on the preliminary card is a middleweight conflict between two males seeking to re-enter the win column. Most not too long ago, Roberson suffered a first-round submission loss to Marvin Vettori at UFC on ESPN 10 final June.

Roberson was set to face Dalcha Lungiambula twice, however each bouts have been canceled because of optimistic COVID-19 outcomes. The 30-year-old is 2-1 in his final three octagon appearances, defeating Roman Kopylov and Wellington Turman.

Allen is coming off a second-round TKO loss to Sean Strickland at UFC Combat Evening 182 in November, ending a seven-fight win streak. His octagon victories embrace wins over Kyle Daukaus, Tom Breese and Kevin Holland.

Right here is how the middleweight bout between Karl Roberson and Brendan Allen went down at UFC 261, together with round-by-round scoring. For full outcomes of the occasion, examine them out proper right here.

Brendan Allen faucets Karl Roberson

ROUND 1

Each commerce physique kicks within the opening seconds. Allen misses with a lead leg kick. Allen lands a low leg kick, however eats a left hook from Roberson. Subsequent, Allen pops a jab, adopted by a left leg kick. Roberson is selecting his spots. Allen is energetic along with his leg kicks. Roberson eats a proper hand from Allen. Allen places Roberson in opposition to the cage and will get a takedown. It seems Allen has a minimize over his proper eye. Allen strikes to mount. Roberson provides up his neck, however is ready to keep away from the choke. Allen is sitting on the legs of Roberson. Roberson pops to his toes, however Allen is ready to deliver Roberson again to the mat. Allen is in half guard. Roberson goes out the again door and rolls for a leg. Allen sinks in a heel hook of his personal and forces Roberson to scream and faucet.

Official outcome: Brendan Allen def. Karl Roberson by way of submission [heel hook] at 4:55 in spherical 1.

4-1 within the Octagon 💢 If you do not know the title @BrendanAllenMMA – you understand it now! #UFC261 pic.twitter.com/8RKAHtDllw — UFC (@ufc) April 25, 2021

