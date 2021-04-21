Brendan Loughnane full PFL 1 Media Day Press Conference

Brendan Loughnane was spectacular in the course of the PFL 2019 season and now he’ll look to hold that second into this season.

In 2019, Loughnane went 2-0 in his first season with the promotion. In fact he missed out on combating in 2020 because the PFL canceled their season final 12 months as a result of ongoing world coronavirus pandemic.

Now in 2021, Loughnane (19-3) kicks off the PFL season when he meets Sheymon Moraes (11-4) on the preliminary card of the occasion.

Loughnane is taken into account a rising prospect within the sport. Proper now he’s on a five-fight profitable streak and maintain wins in 9 of his final 10 fights. In 2019, previous to becoming a member of the PFL, Loughnane fought on the Dana White Contender Collection, however didn’t get a contract after defeating Invoice Algeo.

On Tuesday, Loughnane spoke to MyMMANews and different media shops about his struggle and the upcoming PFL season. You’ll be able to hear every thing he needed to say by watching the video above.

A full listing of the fights happening on Friday’s PFL card are listed under:

Major Card (ESPN2, 9 p.m. ET)

Anthony Pettis (24-10) vs. Clay Collard (14-6)

Natan Schulte (20-3-1) vs. Marcin Held (22-7)

Movlid Khaybulaev (14-1-1) vs. Jason Soares (14-0)

Lance Palmer (22-3) vs. Bubba Jenkins (11-3)

Preliminary Card (ESPN+, 5:30 p.m. ET)

Alex Martinez (1-0) vs. Loik Radzhabov (13-2-1)

Olivier Aubin-Mercier (11-5) vs. Joilton Lutterbach (34-8)

Akhmed Aliev (19-6) Mikhail Odintsov (0-0)

Tyler Diamond (10-1) vs. Sung Bin Jo (9-1)

Brendan Loughnane (19-3) vs. Sheymon Moraes (11-4)