Brendan Rodgers delighted to lead Leicester City into FA Cup

The Foxes beat Southampton 1-0 within the semi-final at Wembley due to a aim from Kelechi Iheanacho.

Brendan Rodgers is delighted for everyone linked to Leicester after Kelechi Iheanacho fired the membership to a semi-final victory in opposition to Southampton and a shot at their first-ever FA Cup win. Sunday’s tense semi-final was performed out in entrance of 4,000 spectators at Wembley because the semi-final doubled up as one of many authorities’s pilot occasions. In-form Iheanacho struck the decisive aim underneath the arch after his poor preliminary shot got here again to him early within the second half, with Leicester deservedly beating Saints 1-0 to progress to their first FA Cup remaining since 1969.

“Clearly it may be a privilege to guide the crew out to the ultimate,” Foxes boss Rodgers stated.

“I believe by way of the efficiency, I really feel we deserved it.

“It was at all times going to be a decent recreation. I stated the opposite day that we’ll need to defend nicely and I believed we did that and because the recreation developed we began discovering extra space and we regarded an actual risk going ahead.

“Firstly, I am delighted for the gamers. They’ve proven that they are always studying.

“I stated to them final yr after the semi-final loss (within the Carabao Cup) that failure is an precise actual integral a part of succeeding and despite the fact that it is robust and it is troublesome we have to take it and be taught from it.

“I believe you’ve got seen at this time the efficiency was very composed and mature and we received the aim that counted.

“Delighted for them, delighted for the membership. I’ve simply spoken to Prime [Leicester chairman Aiyawatt Srivaddhanaprabha] there so he is completely over the moon with attending to the ultimate and naturally for the supporters.

“I have been made absolutely conscious of the significance of this and I’ve at all times tried to respect that want for the membership. We’re within the remaining in a month’s time and we’ve the chance to raise it for the very first time.”

Having received in entrance of the largest English crowd in 13 months, there may be set to be 21,000 in opposition to Chelsea once they return to Wembley for the Could 15 remaining.

“It felt actually, actually good to have supporters in,” Rodgers added.

“We may hear numerous supporters for Leicester within the crowd in order that was actually, very nice.

“It is a step in direction of getting that kind of connection again as a result of the sport is nothing with out the supporters, actually.

“The gamers over the course of this final season on all groups have been sensible by way of the depth and what they’ve given to the sport.

“However supporters provides the strain and depth and simply having 4,000 individuals in, it felt actually good.

“So, hopefully after we get right here in a month’s time there will be a number of extra in and we work again to getting the stadiums full once more.”

Southampton supervisor Ralph Hasenhuttl felt his gamers couldn’t have left any extra on the pitch, regardless of failing to muster a single shot heading in the right direction in a meek semi-final exit.

“Yeah, certain it hurts, particularly the best way we conceded the aim,” he stated.

“It was an opportunity the place (Jamie) Vardy was gone however usually a shot is gone, then it hits our participant and he will get one other one.

“It is very disappointing to concede a aim like this. We did not give them plenty of possibilities, to be sincere, within the first half.

“Within the second half, particularly to start with, we’ve been actually good within the recreation.

“It is a pity when such a aim decides a recreation however that is soccer.

“We had solely conceded one aim in the entire FA Cup and it noticed us drop out. We’ve got to just accept this and are available again subsequent yr.”