LATEST

Brendan Rodgers delighted to lead Leicester City into FA Cup

Avatar
By
Posted on
Brendan Rodgers delighted to lead Leicester City into FA Cup

The Foxes beat Southampton 1-0 within the semi-final at Wembley due to a aim from Kelechi Iheanacho.

Brendan Rodgers is delighted for everyone linked to Leicester after Kelechi Iheanacho fired the membership to a semi-final victory in opposition to Southampton and a shot at their first-ever FA Cup win.

Sunday’s tense semi-final was performed out in entrance of 4,000 spectators at Wembley because the semi-final doubled up as one of many authorities’s pilot occasions.

In-form Iheanacho struck the decisive aim underneath the arch after his poor preliminary shot got here again to him early within the second half, with Leicester deservedly beating Saints 1-0 to progress to their first FA Cup remaining since 1969.

“Clearly it may be a privilege to guide the crew out to the ultimate,” Foxes boss Rodgers stated.

“I believe by way of the efficiency, I really feel we deserved it.

“It was at all times going to be a decent recreation. I stated the opposite day that we’ll need to defend nicely and I believed we did that and because the recreation developed we began discovering extra space and we regarded an actual risk going ahead.

“Firstly, I am delighted for the gamers. They’ve proven that they are always studying.

“I stated to them final yr after the semi-final loss (within the Carabao Cup) that failure is an precise actual integral a part of succeeding and despite the fact that it is robust and it is troublesome we have to take it and be taught from it.

“I believe you’ve got seen at this time the efficiency was very composed and mature and we received the aim that counted.

“Delighted for them, delighted for the membership. I’ve simply spoken to Prime [Leicester chairman Aiyawatt Srivaddhanaprabha] there so he is completely over the moon with attending to the ultimate and naturally for the supporters.

“I have been made absolutely conscious of the significance of this and I’ve at all times tried to respect that want for the membership. We’re within the remaining in a month’s time and we’ve the chance to raise it for the very first time.”

Having received in entrance of the largest English crowd in 13 months, there may be set to be 21,000 in opposition to Chelsea once they return to Wembley for the Could 15 remaining.

“It felt actually, actually good to have supporters in,” Rodgers added.

“We may hear numerous supporters for Leicester within the crowd in order that was actually, very nice.

“It is a step in direction of getting that kind of connection again as a result of the sport is nothing with out the supporters, actually.

“The gamers over the course of this final season on all groups have been sensible by way of the depth and what they’ve given to the sport.

“However supporters provides the strain and depth and simply having 4,000 individuals in, it felt actually good.

“So, hopefully after we get right here in a month’s time there will be a number of extra in and we work again to getting the stadiums full once more.”

Southampton supervisor Ralph Hasenhuttl felt his gamers couldn’t have left any extra on the pitch, regardless of failing to muster a single shot heading in the right direction in a meek semi-final exit.

“Yeah, certain it hurts, particularly the best way we conceded the aim,” he stated.

“It was an opportunity the place (Jamie) Vardy was gone however usually a shot is gone, then it hits our participant and he will get one other one.

“It is very disappointing to concede a aim like this. We did not give them plenty of possibilities, to be sincere, within the first half.

“Within the second half, particularly to start with, we’ve been actually good within the recreation.

“It is a pity when such a aim decides a recreation however that is soccer.

“We had solely conceded one aim in the entire FA Cup and it noticed us drop out. We’ve got to just accept this and are available again subsequent yr.”

ID: 443753: cacheID:443753:1false2false3false:QQ:: from db desktop :LenBod:restore:5052:

Related Items:

Most Popular

Tanuja, Kajol, Rani Mukerji And 4 Generations Of Mukherjee-Samarth Family - Tech Kashif Tanuja, Kajol, Rani Mukerji And 4 Generations Of Mukherjee-Samarth Family - Tech Kashif
31
ENTERTAINMENT

Tanuja, Kajol, Rani Mukerji And 4 Generations Of Mukherjee-Samarth Family – Tech TMT
Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini? Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini?
31
LATEST

Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini?
Mahabharata 2021 release date, cast, crew, plot, budget, trailer and everything else Mahabharata 2021 release date, cast, crew, plot, budget, trailer and everything else
30
LATEST

Mahabharata 2021 Release Date, Cast, Crew, Plot, Budget, Trailer And Everything Else – Tech TMT
DA Image DA Image
27
ENTERTAINMENT

When Salman Khan reached the function without an invite, Akshay Kumar – Rajinikanth was praised and Karan Johar was tight-lipped.
The Internet of things The Internet of things
26
LATEST

Taking full advantage of the Internet of Things
DA Image DA Image
26
ENTERTAINMENT

Kangana Ranaut’s tweet for Karthik Aryan, wrote- ‘My request to Papa Joe and Nepo Gang is ..
DA Image DA Image
25
LATEST

IPL 2021: Umesh Yadav strongly caught by one hand in a practice match, VIDEO viral
DA Image DA Image
24
LATEST

LIVE IPL 2021, KKR vs MI: मुंबई इंडियंस के खिलाफ कोलकाता ने जीता टॉस, फील्डिंग का लिया फैसला
DA Image DA Image
24
ENTERTAINMENT

When Kabir was angry at Bedi because of Parveen Babi, the wife said- ‘How dare you?’
DA Image DA Image
23
LATEST

IPL 2021, MI vs KKR: when, where and how to watch live streaming and live telecast of Kolkata Knight Riders-Mumbai Indians match

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Disclaimer: This story/post/article/video/images we will collect the information from media website or social media platforms. We (THE MIRACLE TECH TEAM) are not responsible for any type of copyright issues. If we have any complaint regarding the content. if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top