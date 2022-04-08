Brendan Rodgers finds a piece to solve his Leicester City puzzle but rethink may still be needed

The piece Brendan Rodgers chose to fit the gap simply to complete his Leicester City puzzle, but he may still have to reconsider before traveling to the Netherlands.

Rodgers admitted that he had a dilemma finding a player to fit in the deepest midfield position against PSV Eindhoven, choosing neither the injured Wilfried Ndedi nor the ineligible Papi Mendy, and none of the remaining players. Wasn’t right for the role either.

In the end, he saw more defensive-minded players, although Boubakri Soumare was injured, and he opted to plug the hole with Yuri Tielemens. The Belgian fell back, James Madison came in and Mark Albrighton returned to the 11th right wing.

READ MORE: Leicester City player ratings vs PSV: Fofana and Dewsbury-Hall stand out but miss chances

Read more: