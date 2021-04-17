Brendan Rodgers hopes Leicester can learn from the “road

LATEST

The Foxes, who face the Saints within the FA Cup semi-finals on Sunday, misplaced to Aston Villa on the similar stage of the Carabao Cup final season.

Boss Brendan Rodgers needs Leicester to make use of their earlier heartbreak to succeed in a historic FA Cup closing.

The Foxes are aiming to succeed in their first closing since 1969 once they face Southampton within the final 4 on Sunday.

It’s their second semi-final below Rodgers after they suffered a shock defeat to Aston Villa within the Carabao Cup final season.

Leicester are once more favourites towards the Saints and Rodgers needs the ache towards Villa to assist them at Wembley.

“That is what failure brings if you happen to work the method nicely, it’s important to see it as a studying (course of),” he stated.

“Any workforce, any profitable particular person, it’s important to go down – sadly – that street of failure to be able to study.

“These gamers confirmed from that they can go on and reply and now we’re in one other semi-final. You might be by no means assured something, irrespective of in case your squad is brimming with expertise, it is all the time a tough recreation.

“Definitely the training from that and with the ability to look again and mirror on it should hopefully assist us this weekend.

“We’ll be giving every thing and we’re tremendous motivated. I belief the workforce that we are able to get a end result.”

James Maddison, Ayoze Perez and Hamza Choudhury can be found after they had been dropped for final weekend’s defeat at West Ham for breaching coronavirus rules having attended a celebration at Perez’s home.

Leicester beat Southampton 2-0 within the Premier League in January and Rodgers insisted the Foxes should look to manage their very own future.

He stated: “They’re an excellent aspect. Each groups misplaced their final video games however we are able to solely management the sport we deliver. If we play to a excessive stage it will give us an excellent probability.

“Our focus is on ourselves and we now have a chance to succeed in a significant cup closing and wish to know it with each fingers.

“Once we arrived right here our problem was to compete within the league and cups. Every year we glance to try to make a step ahead. If we are able to get to the ultimate it will be one other step ahead for us.”

