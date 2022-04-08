Brendan Rodgers knows Leicester City can win PSV ‘final’ after Dutch side surprises him

Brendan Rodgers has seen enough to know that his Leicester City side could win their “final” with PSV Eindhoven next week and reach the Europa Conference League final four.

Although City have a few matches to navigate before potentially line up in the actual trophy decider in Albania at the end of May, Rodgers decided to travel to the Netherlands next week after a goalless draw between the sides at King Power. Branded as Final. Stadium.

With PSV at home, they may now be favorites to make the semi-finals, but Rodgers said Thursday’s first leg proved his team could be better than the Dutch outfit on their patch.

READ MORE: Leicester City player ratings vs PSV: Fofana and Dewsbury-Hall stand out but miss chances

Read more: PSV boss makes Leicester City ‘final’…