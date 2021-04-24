Brennan Eagles, WR, Texas – NFL Draft Player Profile | TMT

The NFL is saturated with expertise at extensive receiver, and that isn’t going to vary anytime quickly. The 2021 NFL Draft has simply as a lot depth because the famend 2020 class. In reality, some may say it has much more. Numerous high-upside NFL Draft prospects contribute to that depth, and a kind of prospects is Texas extensive receiver Brennan Eagles. What makes Eagles an funding price making within the later rounds of the NFL Draft?

Brennan Eagles NFL Draft Profile

Place: Extensive Receiver

Faculty: Texas

Present 12 months: Junior

Top: 6’3 5/8″

Weight: 225 kilos

Tony Pauline’s Brennan Eagles Scouting Report

Positives: Good-sized receiver who was a terrific crimson zone menace at Texas the previous two years. Stout, performs like a big-bodied receiver, and makes use of his body to protect away defenders. Comes over the center of the sphere, competes to make the reception, and takes a giant hit but holds onto the throw.

Comes again to the ball after making himself an accessible goal and shows strong quickness for a big-bodied receiver, in addition to eye/hand coordination. Shows smooth fingers pulling the ball from the air.

Negatives: Performs to at least one velocity and isn’t a vertical menace. Exhibits stiffness in his sport. Should enhance his route working.

Evaluation: Eagles possesses the dimensions and pass-catching talent to be a possession receiver on the subsequent degree, although he should develop and enhance his route working.

Brennan Eagles Participant Profile

Eagles’ soccer profession, thus far, is a narrative of low manufacturing and excessive potential. Eagles has at all times been seen as a high-upside receiver, even in highschool. Attending Alief Taylor Excessive Faculty in Houston, Texas, Eagles by no means caught greater than 18 catches in a season.

The 6-foot-4, 214-pound receiver flashed his immense potential in his junior season, hauling in 18 catches for 480 yards and 6 touchdowns. Nevertheless, in his senior marketing campaign, he missed all however 4 video games with an harm and solely managed to place up 230 yards and 4 touchdowns on 15 receptions.

However, groups had seen sufficient from Eagles to submit claims for his skills. Eagles bolstered his résumé with strong testing, registering a 4.51 40-yard sprint and a 37-inch vertical soar early on. In all, Eagles obtained a four-star ranking within the 2018 recruiting class and ranked because the 128th total participant.

Eagles obtained curiosity from faculties like Ohio State, LSU, Georgia, and Auburn. Ultimately, a proposal from Tom Herman’s Texas Longhorns introduced him to Austin.

Brennan Eagles’ profession as a Texas extensive receiver

Contributing early within the Huge 12 could be a daunting activity, however Eagles was in a position to take action with the Longhorns. In his true freshman season, he performed in 11 video games and began one at receiver. Regardless of his begin, Eagles solely logged 1 catch for 35 yards on the 12 months. His major position rested on particular groups, the place his measurement and athleticism proved to be useful.

In 2019, Eagles returned to the fold as a real sophomore. He progressed over the course of the offseason and noticed his position develop dramatically on the offensive aspect of the ball. Whilst he competed for targets with Devin Duvernay and Collin Johnson, Eagles discovered a method to produce, catching 32 passes for 522 yards and 6 scores.

In 2020, Duvernay and Johnson left for the NFL Draft, and all eyes had been on Eagles. Whereas he was certainly one of Texas’ prime receivers, nobody on the Longhorns’ roster registered greater than 500 yards. Eagles was the second-leading receiver behind Joshua Moore, with 28 catches for 469 yards and 5 scores in 9 video games.

Regardless of by no means rising as a bonafide No. 1 receiver, Eagles declared for the 2021 NFL Draft after his junior season, formally closing the curtains on his faculty profession.

Brennan Eagles’ most closely fits within the 2021 NFL Draft

Eagles’ collegiate manufacturing matches up along with his NFL Draft profile, roughly. He’s a gifted receiver and a big-play menace who averaged over 16 yards per catch over the course of his profession. Nevertheless, for all of Eagles’ expertise, he hasn’t been in a position to enhance persistently. He’s nonetheless a reasonably uncooked prospect, and he’ll must preserve refining his sport within the NFL.

At any charge, the Texas extensive receiver has quantifiable athleticism on his aspect. Eagles carried out very effectively at Texas’ Professional Day, incomes a Relative Athletic Rating of 8.97. Amongst different numbers, Eagles recorded a 4.55 40-yard sprint, a 36.5-inch vertical, a 125-inch broad soar, and a 6.93 three-cone at virtually 6-foot-4, 225 kilos. Lots of the crucial uncooked traits are there, and in the best state of affairs, Eagles might change into a gentle big-play menace and crimson zone weapon.

Which groups current the most effective matches for Eagles?

Within the Professional Soccer Community’s 2021 NFL Draft information, TMT’s Chief Draft Analyst and NFL Insider Tony Pauline listed the Chicago Bears, San Francisco 49ers, and Houston Texans nearly as good matches for Eagles.

The Bears want depth at receiver, and Eagles has the big-bodied body to suit the invoice. In San Francisco, Eagles’ mixture of explosiveness and density might yield underrated run-after-catch potential. Lastly, in Houston, Eagles can be a hometown child, benefitting from familiarity early in his profession.

In fact, as is commonly the case with late-round receivers, the matches don’t finish there. Mockingly, the Philadelphia Eagles would profit from including the Texas wideout. Groups such because the Washington Soccer Workforce, Detroit Lions, and Cleveland Browns would additionally profit from his companies.

For entrance places of work in search of out depth and long-term upside, the Texas extensive receiver supplies great enchantment. In Rounds 5 by means of 7, the previous Longhorn affords a useful bodily talent set, and his special-teams expertise permits him to have an effect earlier than his improvement takes form.

