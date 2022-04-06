Brennan Stack, Shai Martin footage shows alleged assaults against women

WARNING: GRAPHIC CONTENT

Horror CCTV footage has been released of a former AFL player allegedly brutally assaulting women in a Perth car park.

The scene of the confrontation was captured in the inner-city suburb of Northbridge and two 24-year-old women were allegedly attacked by Brennan Stack and Shai Martin on March 20.

Tiara Cox and Kia Krakauer were seriously injured after the night out and a third woman, only in her 20s, was also allegedly attacked.

Stack played for the Western Bulldogs from 2007 to 2011.

The scuffle is believed to have started when the car doors hit each other, which reportedly started from a verbal brawl between Stack’s accomplice and one of the women.

in the clip, Released to West Australian33 years old…