Brentford 2 West Ham United 0 – News

Brentford completed a Premier League double over West Ham United and registered four wins in their last five games with a 2–0 victory on a sunny spring afternoon. Brian Mbumo and Ivan Toni set goals for each other as The Bees scored three points against their East London opponents. The Bees fully deserved the points, which they added to three in a 2–1 win over similar opponents earlier in the season, as they continued their winning streak.

The Bees did better in the first half which ended 0-0 and took control after the break. Mbeumo scored just after half-time and ended a swift counter-attack with a walled cross, which Tony headed for second. West Ham only had limited spells of attacking possession and mostly played in front of a well-drilled Brentford…