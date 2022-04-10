Brentford vs West Ham highlights: Brian Mbumo and Ivan Toni win for the Bees

Welcome to the live coverage of today’s Premier League clash between Brentford and West Ham.

Bee comes into this game on the back of a memorable 1-4 win against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge last weekend, but his full focus will be on this game, as he aims for a consistent win in the London derby.

Their opponents West Ham reached West London in a 1-1 draw against Lyon on Thursday night in the first leg of the Europa League quarter-final, and played the second half with 10 men after Aaron Creswell’s red card.

Brentford are in a relatively healthy position with respect to their league position but will be wary of the teams around them, especially with victories at Leeds and Everton on Saturday. Thomas Frank will demand beekeeping…