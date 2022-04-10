Brentford vs West Ham Live! Premier League

Jack Rosser from Brentford Community Stadium
Brentford led deservedly, and Mbumo has arguably been his fastest player of all time. So easy a throw-in to the poor West Ham but a good move from the bees.
aim! Brentford 1-0 West Ham | Brian Mbumo ’48
48:00 – As West Ham advance, Mbumo catches Creswell ball-watching and hits a volley at the near post.
West Ham. little more than
48:00 – Rice and Cresswell are very progressive in their dice.
Jack Rosser’s half-time verdict
The disappointing half for both managers, you would think. Brentford have been the better side but haven’t done well on their chances, while West Ham look extremely sluggish and have lost one of their best.
