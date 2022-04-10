Brentford vs West Ham United live stream: How to watch the Premier League from anywhere in the world

Brentford vs West Ham United live stream, Sunday 10 April at 2PM BST

West Ham will look to keep their top four hopes alive when they take on Brentford in a London derby on Sunday.

David Moyes’ men still have an outside chance of qualifying for the Champions League through a Premier League position. West Ham (opens in new tab) lost to liverpool (opens in new tab) and tottenham (opens in new tab) over the past few weeks, but they have remained reliable against teams at the bottom of the division, with a recent win over Wolves. (opens in new tab)Aston Villa (opens in new tab) and Everton (opens in new tab),

The difference separating Hammer from fourth place – in possession of Spurs at the time of writing – is on three points, although Moyes has played more games for the side…