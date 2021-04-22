Brett Favre not buying Derek Chauvin trial verdict

The social media world has been buzzing concerning the Derek Chauvin verdict, and it didn’t take lengthy for an outspoken Corridor of Fame quarterback to weigh in.

Numerous the chatter amongst athletes and sports activities followers has been in help of the decision, with Chauvin having been convicted of second-degree homicide, involving the dying of George Floyd, amongst different fees. However not everybody shares that well-liked opinion.

Brett Favre is a little more old-school, having grown up and lived within the south for fairly awhile. He takes on the mindset of others from that specific space that aren’t minorities.

And that’s why when Favre took to his “Bolling with Favre” podcast to oppose the Chauvin verdict, many took notice of what he mentioned.

“I discover it laborious to imagine, and I’m not defending Derek Chauvin in any approach, I discover it laborious to imagine, initially, that he deliberately meant to kill George Floyd,” Favre mentioned, as transcribed by USA In the present day Sports activities. “That being mentioned, his actions have been uncalled for. I don’t care what colour the particular person is on the road. I don’t know what led to that video that we noticed the place his knee is on his neck, however the man had thrown within the towel.”

Whether or not he’s proper or improper, props to Favre for going towards the grain and sharing an unpopular opinion. Parroting opinions positive will get outdated rapidly.