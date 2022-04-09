Brian Houston claims that Bobby chruch . made redundant from

Hillsong Church was contacted for comment.

Bobby Houston’s apparent exit from the church marks the collapse of the power couple inside the evangelical organization, which they founded in the 1980s, and which has grown into a global mega-church that generates $$ a year. Increases revenue between 80-$100 million.

Last month, 68-year-old Brian Houston stepped down as the church’s global senior pastor after he violated a code of ethics in his dealings with two women.

Hillsong Church accepted Houston’s resignation, but praised both Brian and Bobby for their faithful service.

