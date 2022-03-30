Brian Kerr explains how Chris Houghton unexpectedly got the role of Ghana

Ghana and Nigeria leveled 1-1 in the second leg of the World Cup playoffs on Tuesday. The result was enough for Ghana to qualify for the tournament on away goals.

Former Ireland international Chris Houghton was among the Ghanaian staff celebrating the qualification. The 63-year-old was named as the team’s technical advisor in February. Otto Addo is the manager of Ghana.

The players are dancing and it’s Chris Houghton’s turn and he said I’ve been a coach, head coach and a player for 45 years, I’ve never done that but I do it for you and says no recording. All the players had to go live. If you are man record — Juliet Bawuah (@julietbawuah) 26 March 2022

“His father was from Ghana, and he recently went on his vacation…