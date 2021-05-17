Bribe Ullu Web Series 2020 | Wiki, Cast, Actress, Release Date, Watch all episodes online Free

It is another ullu webseries released on the ULLU platform. A bribe is created hype among the youngster from the beginning of the first episode. It is somewhat bold as well as gives a social message how the life of a girl becomes hard from time to time. This platform is well known for boldness as well as alluring the youngster mind. The bribe is a famous ULLU webseries 2021 and being popular among all the teenagers due to the boldness and hotness of Mirzapur actress i.e. Harshita. Thus, if you are curious to know from where you can watch or download the Bribe Ullu web series? Or is it free to watch or download the Bribe Ullu web series, then check out this post? The genre of webseries is drama and romance which will definitely look for this lockdown. You can watch all episodes of this web series on the ullu app. This web series release on the ullu app.

Bribe Ullu Web Series Storyline:

A story about Padma who is forced by her brother to barter herself for acquiring her widow pension. How she sleeps around with men in power to assure that she achieves all that she deserves and desires. Her journey on things she had to abandon, just to retain what already belonged to her in the first place.

Web-Series Information:

Name Bribe Genre Drama, Romance OTT Platform Eye App Language Hindi Release date 2020 Season 1 Number of episodes 3 Director Deepak Pandey

Bribe Ullu Web Series Cast:

Actors/Actress Name Role Played Photo Hemant Chaudhary Megha Gupta Dev Vyas Harshita Gaur Padma

Bribe Ullu Web Series FAQs: