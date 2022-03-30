Bridgend MP Jamie Wallis on gender dysphoria and past sexual assault

Bridgend MP Jamie Wallis has opened up in a public statement about her gender identity with a rape victim and recent legislation.
Dr Wallis said the statement, published online in the early hours of this morning (30 March), read something like “I always thought I would quit politics before I ever said… out loud”.
Dr. Wallis said, “I’ve never lived my truth and I’m not sure how.” “Maybe it starts with telling everyone.”
Dr Wallis was elected as a Conservative Party MP for Bridgend in 2019.
It’s time. https://t.co/cbt0tKQZuN pic.twitter.com/IUaCjm9PtE— Jamie Wallis MP (@JamieWallisMP) 30 March 2022
In this morning’s statement, Dr. Wallis spoke about:
• Wanting to be transgender, and being diagnosed with “gender…
