Bridgend MP Jamie Wallis on gender dysphoria and past sexual assault

Bridgend MP Jamie Wallis on gender dysphoria and past sexual assault

Bridgend MP Jamie Wallis has opened up in a public statement about her gender identity with a rape victim and recent legislation.

Dr Wallis said the statement, published online in the early hours of this morning (30 March), read something like “I always thought I would quit politics before I ever said… out loud”.

Dr. Wallis said, “I’ve never lived my truth and I’m not sure how.” “Maybe it starts with telling everyone.”

Dr Wallis was elected as a Conservative Party MP for Bridgend in 2019.

In this morning’s statement, Dr. Wallis spoke about:

• Wanting to be transgender, and being diagnosed with “gender…


Read Full News