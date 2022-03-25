Bridgerton Season 2 Builds The Brand Of Racially Diverse Regency Drama

Anthony decides he wants to court Edwina but has a major obstacle. Kate has heard about all the previous mistresses and is uninterested in seeing Edwina get involved with a rake (or as we would call a crap today). Unfortunately for Kate, not only does her little corgi Newton take a liking to Anthony, but her disdain turns into desire.

Anthony isn’t the only Bridgeton sibling with drama in their lives. The plot of previous seasons often flattens or degrades the lives of the other Bridgerts to emphasize Daphne’s story. This season’s change to the ensemble formula gives viewers a chance to get to know the people who will move on to support the main characters in future seasons. Eloise (Claudia Jesse) in her quest to find out whom Lady Whistledown meets at Printing…