Bridgerton Season 2 Cast and Character Guide: Who’s Who?

Benedict Bridgerton (Luke Thompson)

Anthony is the heir and Benedict is the extra, or at least that is how many refer to the second son in an aristocratic family. The Bridgetons, however, are a very loving bunch and perhaps the only one who thinks about shifting responsibilities to a second or third son (Colin) is Anthony, who always reminds his brothers that heir’s. In form, he has all the family responsibilities on his shoulders. Benedict, however, takes Anthony’s comments with a grain of salt, finding ways to tease his eldest brother in a way that only a loving brother can do. He also agreed to serve as Anthony’s second when the Viscount challenged the Duke of Hastings to a duel to settle his sister Daphne. Benedict is interested in art and, as Season 1 showed, one likes…