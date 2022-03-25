LATEST

Bridgerton season 2: Critics lament lack of sex scenes in returning Netflix series

Posted on
Bridgerton season 2: Critics lament lack of sex scenes in returning Netflix series

bridgerton has returned to Netflix for a second season, delighting fans who became obsessed with the raucous period drama when it debuted in 2020.

Based on a series of historical romance novels by Julia Quinn, the series follows a young singleton from high society London, as they enter the marriage market for the first time.

At the center of the show is the Bridgeton family, led by matriarch Lady Violet Bridgerton (Ruth Gemmell). In the first season, the focus character was the family’s eldest daughter, Daphne (Phoebe Danever), who eventually marries Simon Bassett, Duke of Hastings.

In the second series, the focus is on Anthony Bridgeton (Jonathan Bailey), the eldest of the Bridgeton siblings, who seeks to marry to support his family.

Fans are…

Read Full News

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Most Popular

655
BUSINESS

The Rock Project Under Armour Provides Up to 25% Off in Kohls
544
LATEST

Western Opening Movie for Crystar Has Footage Cut, But Only On PS4
479
BUSINESS

Nike Offers Sitewide Discount For Whole Week On Shoes, Apparel & Clothing
453
LATEST

Google Chrome ‘Incognito Mode’ Is Not As Incognito As You Might Think
LATEST

Keto Diet: 14 Healthy Sources of Fat To Enjoy On The Keto Diet
434
BUSINESS

Dish Confirms That It Will Become A Major US Mobile Carrier
420
LATEST

Huawei Launches Its Own Operating System Called HarmonyOS
410
LATEST

Top 10 Web Design Company New Zealand
396
LATEST

Asteroid The Size Of Great Pyramid Of Giza To Zip Past Earth Today
395
LATEST

Huawei May Challenge Google Maps Dominance With Its Own Mapping Tech

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Copyright © 2019, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top