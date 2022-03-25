Bridgerton season 2 ending explained | Who does Anthony end up with?

The second season of the Bridgetons arrives on Netflix today, with the family’s eldest son Anthony (Jonathan Bailey) heading into the show’s quest to find a wife.
After meeting the perfect Edwina Sharma (played by new Bridgeton cast member character Chandran) at the first ball of the season, he is determined to court her – however, he must win over Kate Sharma (Simone Ashley), With whom he had a stubborn sister. He has undeniable chemistry if he plans to marry Edwina.
While Netflix just released Season 2 today, it’s hard not to binge all eight episodes, especially if you haven’t read Original Julia Quinn Books— and if you’re a little confused about the end of the season, we’ve got you covered.
Here’s everything you need to know about the ending…