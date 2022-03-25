Bridgerton Season 2 Ending Explained

Viscount Who Loved Me There are actually two epilogue scenes; the first epilogue takes place on the night of Anthony’s 39th birthday in 1823. Leaving aside details that may appear in future episodes, it shows that Anthony, growing up, is no longer afraid of his father’s fate. The second epilogue begins two days before Anthony’s birthday and is about the lead up to the game, along with the annual Bridgerton Family Pal Mall match.

Some of those in attendance are spoilers for future episodes, so they won’t be mentioned. Simon was also there but was not seen on the show as Reggae Jean-Page was not able to film a cameo for Season 2. The game itself is the typical Bridgerton family battle of wit, will, and sometimes deceit for the upper hand or possession. ,