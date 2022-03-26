LATEST

Bridgerton Season 2 Episode 2 Recap: Off to the Races

Posted on
bridgerton-season-2-episode-2-netflix-social-featured

Is Lord Anthony Bridgerton (Jonathan Bailey) wants, Lord Anthony Bridgerton gets. Or so he believes. Recently, victory has not been as easy for him as it used to be. His siblings are giving him a tough time in fencing and after the final race his favorite horse has to be sacrificed. To make matters worse, he has his eyes set on a future bride, but the young sister’s older sister doesn’t have it. And if Kate Sharma (Simone Ashley) doesn’t want you near young Edwina (Charitra Chandrani), then you’re better off being somewhere else. Or just ask a friend or your poetry-loving brother to lend you one. Whatever suits you best.

After being declared the Diamond of the Season by Queen Charlotte (golda roshuvel), Miss Edwina Sharma has a long line of callers waiting for her…

Read Full News

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Most Popular

657
BUSINESS

The Rock Project Under Armour Provides Up to 25% Off in Kohls
547
LATEST

Western Opening Movie for Crystar Has Footage Cut, But Only On PS4
482
BUSINESS

Nike Offers Sitewide Discount For Whole Week On Shoes, Apparel & Clothing
457
LATEST

Google Chrome ‘Incognito Mode’ Is Not As Incognito As You Might Think
LATEST

Keto Diet: 14 Healthy Sources of Fat To Enjoy On The Keto Diet
438
BUSINESS

Dish Confirms That It Will Become A Major US Mobile Carrier
423
LATEST

Huawei Launches Its Own Operating System Called HarmonyOS
414
LATEST

Top 10 Web Design Company New Zealand
400
LATEST

Asteroid The Size Of Great Pyramid Of Giza To Zip Past Earth Today
397
LATEST

Huawei May Challenge Google Maps Dominance With Its Own Mapping Tech

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Copyright © 2019, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top