Bridgerton Season 2 Episode 2 Recap: Off to the Races

Is Lord Anthony Bridgerton (Jonathan Bailey) wants, Lord Anthony Bridgerton gets. Or so he believes. Recently, victory has not been as easy for him as it used to be. His siblings are giving him a tough time in fencing and after the final race his favorite horse has to be sacrificed. To make matters worse, he has his eyes set on a future bride, but the young sister’s older sister doesn’t have it. And if Kate Sharma (Simone Ashley) doesn’t want you near young Edwina (Charitra Chandrani), then you’re better off being somewhere else. Or just ask a friend or your poetry-loving brother to lend you one. Whatever suits you best.

After being declared the Diamond of the Season by Queen Charlotte (golda roshuvel), Miss Edwina Sharma has a long line of callers waiting for her…