Bridgerton Season 2 Review: Kate Sharma brings balls and beauty to epic Netflix series

Netflix’s Bridgerton Season 2 just dropped. At the stroke of 1:30 pm (IST), the Sharma family pulled into their car and into our hearts, and took us back to the almost surreal world of dreams, balls and all the beautiful things we call ‘Shondaland’. ‘. And the balls are many, one way or another.

Shonda Rhimes perseveres in her attempt to shatter stereotypes, this time bringing an Indian family from Bombay (Mumbai), Maharashtra, into the aristocratic society of London. In terms of the void that the absence of reggae-Jean Page (Simon Bassett, Duke of Hastings) created—…