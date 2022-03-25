‘Bridgerton’ Season 2 Review: Netflix’s Hit Series Returns

bridgerton is back on netflix
NFLX For an exciting season two starting March 25. From Shondaland and producer Chris Van Duysen, Season 1 bridgerton It remains one of Netflix’s most-watched TV series. Season 2 will not disappoint its fans. It’s full of suppressed emotions, sexual tension, pretty candy-colored frocks, lavish ballroom dancing, and a “Mr. Darcy-in-a-wet-shirt” moment. It’s Potentially the Best Weather bridgerton Chain.
Based on the best-selling novel by Julia Quinn, Viscount Who Loved Meseason two bridgerton The Bridgerton family focuses on the eldest son. God…