‘Bridgerton’ Season 2 Review: Netflix’s Hit Series Returns

Simone Ashley as Kate Sharma, Jonathan Bailey as Anthony Bridgerton in ‘Bridgeton’ season two. , [+] (Photo Credits: Liam Daniels/Netflix)

Liam Daniels/Netflix © 2022



bridgerton is back on netflix



For an exciting season two starting March 25. From Shondaland and producer Chris Van Duysen, Season 1 bridgerton It remains one of Netflix’s most-watched TV series. Season 2 will not disappoint its fans. It’s full of suppressed emotions, sexual tension, pretty candy-colored frocks, lavish ballroom dancing, and a “Mr. Darcy-in-a-wet-shirt” moment. It’s Potentially the Best Weather bridgerton Chain.

Based on the best-selling novel by Julia Quinn, Viscount Who Loved Meseason two bridgerton The Bridgerton family focuses on the eldest son. God…