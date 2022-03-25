Bridgerton Season 2 Soundtrack – Pop Covers in Bridgerton Season 2 Scenes & Timestamps

If you’ve heard of the Vitamin String Quartet Instrumental cover of “Thank You, Next” by Ariana Grande from Season One of bridgerton On repeat, you are not alone. The six pop covers in the first season of Regency Romance were such a hit that there was no question that season two would feature a new line-up of incredible instrumental covers.

“I chose all of these songs for very specific reasons. Each is incredibly powerful and deeply emotional in its own special way,” bridgerton Showrunner Chris Van Dusen told netflix tudum publication, “I always try several different songs for a single scene before I find the perfect one to use. This season, I couldn’t be more thrilled with my musical playlist.”

The soundtrack spans music from different decades,…