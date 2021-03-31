‘Bridgerton’ Season 2: Will it recreate Meghan and Harry’s fairytale?

After the great success of Bridgerton: Season 1, which earned it the title of the most watched series on Netflix, the series was renewed for a second season in January 2021. The eagerness to watch the new season was already high with fans, and now the show is here with another bang.

Daphne and Simon’s life to look like Harry and Meghan?

Season 1, which was based on Julia Quinn’s novels in the world of Regency Era London, ended with a flash-forward showing the birth of Daphne and Simon’s first child, a son similar to Harry’s. and Meghan. living with a new baby and similar challenges in the royal family. The show makers can add ingredients from Megan and Harry’s life to spice up the new season.

Adjoa Andoh, who plays Lady Danbury on the show, says it will be intriguing to find out how Daphne and Simon are moving forward, in love, and very lusty while having a baby in their lives. Fans hope they will love the couple even more once they step down Harry and Meghan’s path and have a beautiful and pleasant ending like Harry and Meghan had.

When is Bridgerton Season 2 coming out?

The second season was set to begin filming in July 2020, but the coronavirus Pandemic pushed it to March 2021 and fans should wait to see what happens next.

Who will be in the cast of ‘Bridgerton’ Season 2?

Of course, the main characters of Season 1 will also be present in Season 2. Simone Ashley will join the cast in Season 2 to play Kate Sharma, Anthony’s love interest.

All in all, we can expect Season 2 to come with a blast and set and break many more records.