Bridgerton Season 3: Cast, Details, Spoilers, Release Date, and More Details

she added, “[The writers] Got a little creative so we’re already hard at the writing of Season 3…. It is already a work in progress and you will see. Give her some more time.” But asked directly which sibling will get the star treatment next year, she said, “I can’t tell you! That’s a spoiler, I can’t.”

If the series follows the books, the next season will focus on Benedict, played by Luke Thompson. Series creator Chris van Dusen revealed And, “I love Benedict’s story. I love their story and all these siblings, all these characters for different reasons. They all offer something new. I think what really appealed to me in a project like this was the fact that we could tell these close-ended love stories and change the focus season after season. “In the matter of following or not…