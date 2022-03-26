Bridgerton Stars On Their Characters Sliding Into the DMs – E! Online

Key Cast bridgerton Throwing etiquette out the window.

And! News Interacted with the cast of the second season of Netflix’s tawdry period drama and asked them how their characters’ courtship techniques might adapt to the modern age.

Basically, who’s slipping into whose DM.

Jonathan Baileywho plays Anthony Bridgerton, thinks his character will lack subtlety in DMing for Kate (Simone Ashley,

He jokes that he will send a horse emoji with the message, “Like a ride?”

Ahem, it can work on us! Or, if he was feeling even more sinister, he said that Anthony might have cracked one of the oldest moves in the game.

“He won’t follow her, but he needs three pictures,” he said. Classic rake behavior.

Unknowingly, Charitra Chandrani She feels that her character Edwina will have more manipulatives about her…