Bridgerton: Who were Carole Prentice and Marc Pilcher and why is season 2 dedicated to them?

bridgerton Season two has finally arrived on Netflix, with tributes paid to two members of the show’s production staff.

The second outing of Netflix’s smash-hit period drama dropped on Friday (March 25), which focused on Anthony Bridgerton (Jonathan Bailey) and his quest to find a wife.

As they tuned in, fans noticed that season two was dedicated to people: Mark Pilcher and Carol Prentice.

Episode one is dedicated to Pilcher, the hair and makeup designer on season one.

Pilcher, who won a Creative Arts Emmy for his work in the first season, died in October after contracting COVID-19.

Nicola Cougallon, who plays Penelope Featherington on the Netflix series, shared an emotional tribute to Pilcher after her death.

“Deeply saddened by the loss of the brilliant and visionary Mark Pilcher…