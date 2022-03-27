Bridgerton’s Lady Violet star Ruth Gemmel opens up on the success of the series ‘Surprise’ TV and Radio | Showbiz and TV

She continued her expectations for the series: “You always hope that people will engage and enjoy it.

“At the time, I think everyone was desperate to do something light and frivolous and colorful and loved, and we hit the right time, I guess.”

“Plus, we always knew there would be parts of the world that would be in it because books are very, very popular.”

The on-screen family is downright awkward with Ruth, who explains that the Bridgeton kids are “like my kids” and that sometimes the scenes “descend into chaos”.