Bridgerton’s Nicola Coughlan Made Sure That Pivotal ‘Polin’ Scene from the Books Made It Into Season 2

[Warning: The following contains spoilers from the Season 2 finale of Bridgerton. Read at your own risk!]

Dear Readers, bridgerton The season 2 finale was a rough episode for Our Sweet Lady Whistledown, better known as Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan) by her friends and family. Her problems begin to escalate at the Featherington ball in the final Season 2 episode, when she overhears the unrequited love of her life, Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton), announces out loud to his friends that he never Marry Penelope Featherington. While it was a heartbreaking moment for Penelope, it was probably a happy one bridgerton Readers of the novel who recognized the iconic sequence turned up just a little bit for the Netflix series.

julia quinn in books bridgerton Based on, the scene first happens…