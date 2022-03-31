According to the Juice Channel, Bridget Maasland lies in Den Bosch about the reason Rachel Hayes is in the hospital. So juice channel has put the appointment confirmation online.

The Russ Channel reported two weeks ago that Rachel Hays and her new boyfriend, Klass Otto, went to the Jeroen Bosch Hospital in Den Bosch for fertility tests two weeks ago. “Are we going to see Rachel Hays pregnant soon?” No, her best friend Bridget Masland says sternly.

‘Bridget Lies!’

The reason Rachel is seen in the hospital is of a completely different nature, Bridget said yesterday at the desk at RTL Boulevard. “She’s at an event, of course, isn’t she? Dutch celebrities at the hospital, so she was probably spotted there.”

No, the juice channel now counters. “Since our sources and our skeptics about Bridget Maasland telling on RTL Boulevard last night that nothing is perfect, here’s appointment confirmation What we did last week…