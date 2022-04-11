Brie Larson has been confirmed for Fast & Furious 10

Update: This story contains updates to fix two errors. First, Fast & Furious 10’s scheduled launch is 22 years after the original, not 21. Second, the original report incorrectly stated that Jason Momoa portrays a character in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

It was confirmed in an Instagram post by actor Vin Diesel that actress Brie Larson will be a part of the upcoming Fast & Furious 10 film, which is set to debut in May 2023. This new installment of the Fast and Furious franchise turns 22. Since the original film debuted in June of 2001.

Vin Diesel has been a part of the Fast and Furious film franchise since the original film. As work begins on the 10th film, it is clear that his enthusiasm for the franchise is still strong, based on his passionate words…