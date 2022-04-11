Brie Larson joins ‘Fast & Furious 10’

Brie Larson is joining the cast of “Fast & Furious 10,” franchise star and producer Vin Diesel announced via Instagram Saturday night.

“Yeah yeah yeah… you see this angel climbing over my shoulder, you say to yourself ‘she’s Captain Marvel’. Clearly there’s love and laughter in this image,” the actor shared with Larson. Captioned the selfie.

“What you don’t see though, is the character you’ll be introduced to in Fast10,” he said.

Diesel, 54, further added that fans have no idea how “timeless and wonderful” Larson, 32, will be in the film.

“Beyond her beauty, her wit… her Oscar, haha ​​it’s this intense soul that will add something you didn’t expect, but craved for,” he continued. “Welcome to the family…