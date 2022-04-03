Brighton & Hove Albion vs Norwich City – Football Match Report – April 2, 2022

Brighton & Hove Albion and Norwich City played out 0-0 draws at the AMEX Stadium on Saturday to end a six-match losing streak in the Premier League for both teams.

The hosts’ Neil Maupe had a golden opportunity to decide the game when Norwich’s Sam Byram handled the ball inside the field, but the French forward blasted the bar from the penalty spot.

Maupay and Soli March missed other good chances for Brighton, who were close to scoring several times in the second half, but only four of their 31 shots hit the target.

Norwich barely got past their half and did little to threaten the hosts with Brighton goalkeeper Robert Sanchez not scoring a single run…