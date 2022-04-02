Brighton & Hove Albion vs Norwich City LIVE: Premier League results, final scores and feedback

A general view of land Road (Reuters)

Follow live coverage as Brighton & Hove Albion face Norwich City in the Premier League today.

Manchester City are champions after a major 2020/21 season and Pep Guardiola’s side are the favorites to win it again as they have one of the best squads in Europe.

European champions Chelsea have proved they have what it takes to dethrone City, however, after doing so in last season’s Champions League final and will be hoping to add a home title they won in Porto.

Liverpool were the winners in 2020 ending their 30-year wait for league glory and are sure to challenge Jurgen Klopp again at an even quicker end this season, while Manchester United with Cristiano Ronaldo back in the title picture Would like to come ,