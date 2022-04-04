Brighton & Hove News » Punk legend Jordan passes away

It is with great sadness that the family of Jordan Mooney And I (his partner) announce that he has passed away at the age of 66.

She died peacefully last night (Sunday 3 April) at 9 pm in the company of her beloved family, a stone’s throw from the sea in her home town of Seaford, East Sussex.

Jordan (Pamela Rooke) has left her mark on the planet, whether as ‘The Queen of Punk’, or for her veterinary work and countless award-winning cats. She lived life to the fullest and remained true to herself and others throughout her life. She was thoroughly trusted and respected by all who knew her.

Jordan was indeed a blessed rare person. She did not want any speculation to be made about his demise, and…