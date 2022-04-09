Brighton strike blow for Arsenal’s top four prospects

Arsenal’s hopes of breaking into the top four in the Premier League suffered another blow as they were deservedly beaten by Brighton after a lackluster performance.

The star of the show for the audience was Enoch Mwepu, who doubled Leandro Trossard’s opener before his fine strike. Martin Odegaard’s late consolation meant Brighton won 2–1.

Arsenal already suffered a 3-0 loss at Crystal Palace on Monday night and with injuries to Kieran Tierney and Thomas Partey, their small squad was once again exposed.

Gabriel Martinelli had a goal dismissed for offside, but other than that the Gunners rarely threatened and lost much ground in their hopes of returning to Champions League action.

Brighton traveled to North London after ending…