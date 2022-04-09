Brighton stun Arsenal to dent Gunners’ top-four ambitions despite late Martin Odegaard goal

Brighton overtook Arsenal, which fell in their second consecutive defeat, losing their race for a top four finish in the Premier League.

Enock Mwepu first set up Leandro Trossard and then scored second to seal the game.

The opener came just before the half-hour mark when Mwepu slammed Granit Xaka past the left-hand side and spun off Trossard from the by-line, who stepped home from the side in the top right corner.

In the middle of the second half, Moises Caicedo dribbling deep into Arsenal territory before clipping a ball back to the edge of the box, which Mwepu found on the half-volley for no less finish.

Arsenal were given a minute’s hope from the moment when less…