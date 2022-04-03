Brighton vs Norwich City highlights: Neil Maupay misses penalty kick as Albion held on to goalless draw

Good afternoon and welcome to Sussex Live’s coverage of Brighton vs Norwich City at Amex today.

Albion and the Canaries struggle on the back of six straight losses in the Premier League this 3 pm, although the fortunes of the two teams differ. The visitors are at the bottom of the table with 17 points from 29 games. They are eight points away from safety while the seagulls are 11 points away from the relegation zone.

But it is, arguably, an essential match for Graham Potter’s men, as they face Arsenal, Tottenham and Manchester City in the coming weeks. If they lose today, it is quite possible that they could continue their 10-game losing streak in the top flight.

Brighton would be without Adam Webster, Adam Lallana and Moises Cassado, and Norfolk might not dress…