Brijendra Kala (Actor) Height, Weight, Age, Affairs, Biography & More

Brijendra Kala

Brijendra Kala is a well-known Indian actor and writer from Bollywood’s film industry. Kala drew attention to his minute roles in mainstream cinema. He starred in various films like Mask, Ram Prasad Ki Tehrvi, Kaagaj, Virgin Bhanupriya, Gulaboo Sitabo, FryDay, Ekees Taarikh, PK, Gone Kesh etc.

Birth & Family

Brijendra Kala was born in 1969 in Sumari village of Pauri Garhwal, Uttarakhand. His father worked at a vet hospital. His father wanted him to be a doctor. He graduated from Kishori Raman College, Mathura, and holds a degree of B.Sc in Biochemistry.

Kala had applied to join the National School of Dramatic Repertory, but by the time he reached the interview to the address given, the batch was full. After this he also applied in Shri Ram Center for Performing Arts Repertory but was unsuccessful.

Bio

Real Name Brijendra kala Nickname Brijendra Profession Actor and Screenwriter Date of Birth 1969 Age (as in 2021) 52 Years Birth Place Pauri Garhwal, Uttarakhand, India Nationality Indian Home Town Mathura, Uttar Pradesh, India Family Mother : Not Available

Father : Not Available

Sister : Not Available

Brother : Not Available

Wife : Mudrika Kala



Daughter : Junhaee Kala Religion Hinduism Address Mumbai, Maharashtra, India

Career

Kala entered the film world after having worked as a theatrical artist for about 18 long years. His first film was Haasil in 2003, where he engaged in the minuscule role of newspaper salesman. In 2005, Kala had several movies involving Shabd, Raghu Romeo, and Bunty Aur Babli. He featured in other movies, like Ahista Ahista, Gafla, Mithya, Jab We Met, Aloo Chaat, Dasvidaniya, Saluum, Raat Gayi Baat Gayi, Karthik Calling Karthik, and, Dus Tola.

His role as a journalist in the 2012 film by Tigmanshu Paan Singh Tomar with Irfan Khan in mind attracted the audience’s attention. Brijendra played a small role as an idol seller (Murti seller outside of temple) in PK with Amir Khan and Anushka Sharma, Boman Irani, and Saurabh Shukla as the primary center.

Her memorable appearance as Uncle Shabbily dressed in Rajat Kapoor’s Ankhon Dekhi in 2013 earned her accolades and roles in over a dozen movies. A couple of his next films involve Angrezi Mein Kehte Hain, Udanchoo, Dhh, Shubh Mangal Saavdhan, Qarib Qarib Single, Jolly LLB 2, Tubelight, Rustom, M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story, and FryDay.

Education Details and More

School Not Known College Kishori Raman College, Mathura Educational Qualification B.Sc in Biochemistry Debut Film : Haasil (2003)

Awards Not Available

Physical Stats and More

Height 5′ 5″ Feet Weight 60 Kg Body Shape Chest: 40 inches

Waist: 32 inches

Biceps: 14 inches Eye Colour Dark Brown Hair Colour Dark Brown Hobbies Singing and Reading

Personal Life

Brijendra Kala ties knot with Mudrika Kala. The couple has a daughter named Junhaee Kala.

Marital Status and More

Marital Status Married Girlfriends Mudrika kala

Controversies None Salary (approx) Not Available Net Worth Not Available

Social Media Presence

Brijendra Kala was born in Uttarakhand and later spent his early years in Mathura, Uttar Pradesh.

He worked as a theatre actor for over 18 years.

On his arrival in Mumbai, he began to help Dr. Achala Nagal in writing and lived with her. He used to refer to her as Maa.

Kala ranked as one of the most popular stage thefts in current cinema. He got famous for his subtle portraits of characters steeped in reality.

Brijendra wrote the dialogs for Ekta Kapoor’s famous TV series, Kahani Ghar Ghar Ki.

He appeared in the web series Rickshaw in the year 2021, showcased on Bollyfame.

He is a great singer too.

