ENTERTAINMENT

Brijendra Kala (Actor) Height, Weight, Age, Affairs, Biography & More

Brijendra Kala (Actor) Height, Weight, Age, Affairs, Biography & More

Brijendra Kala (Actor) Height, Weight, Date of Birth, Age, Wiki, Biography, Girlfriend and More

Brijendra Kala is a well-known Indian actor and writer from Bollywood’s film industry. Kala drew attention to his minute roles in mainstream cinema. He starred in various films like Mask, Ram Prasad Ki Tehrvi, Kaagaj, Virgin Bhanupriya, Gulaboo Sitabo, FryDay, Ekees Taarikh, PK, Gone Kesh etc.

Birth & Family

Brijendra Kala was born in 1969 in Sumari village of Pauri Garhwal, Uttarakhand. His father worked at a vet hospital. His father wanted him to be a doctor. He graduated from Kishori Raman College, Mathura, and holds a degree of B.Sc in Biochemistry.

Kala had applied to join the National School of Dramatic Repertory, but by the time he reached the interview to the address given, the batch was full. After this he also applied in Shri Ram Center for Performing Arts Repertory but was unsuccessful.

Bio

Real Name Brijendra kala
Nickname Brijendra
Profession Actor and Screenwriter
Date of Birth 1969
Age (as in 2021) 52 Years
Birth Place Pauri Garhwal, Uttarakhand, India
Nationality Indian
Home Town Mathura, Uttar Pradesh, India
Family Mother : Not Available
Father : Not Available
Sister : Not Available
Brother : Not Available
Wife : Mudrika Kala
Brijendra Kala with Mudrika Kala (Wife)
Daughter : Junhaee Kala
Religion Hinduism
Address Mumbai, Maharashtra, India
Brijendra Kala (Actor)

Career

Kala entered the film world after having worked as a theatrical artist for about 18 long years. His first film was Haasil in 2003, where he engaged in the minuscule role of newspaper salesman. In 2005, Kala had several movies involving Shabd, Raghu Romeo, and Bunty Aur Babli. He featured in other movies, like Ahista Ahista, Gafla, Mithya, Jab We Met, Aloo Chaat, Dasvidaniya, Saluum, Raat Gayi Baat Gayi, Karthik Calling Karthik, and, Dus Tola.

His role as a journalist in the 2012 film by Tigmanshu Paan Singh Tomar with Irfan Khan in mind attracted the audience’s attention. Brijendra played a small role as an idol seller (Murti seller outside of temple) in PK with Amir Khan and Anushka Sharma, Boman Irani, and Saurabh Shukla as the primary center.

Her memorable appearance as Uncle Shabbily dressed in Rajat Kapoor’s Ankhon Dekhi in 2013 earned her accolades and roles in over a dozen movies. A couple of his next films involve Angrezi Mein Kehte Hain, Udanchoo, Dhh, Shubh Mangal Saavdhan, Qarib Qarib Single, Jolly LLB 2, Tubelight, Rustom, M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story, and FryDay.

Education Details and More

School Not Known
College Kishori Raman College, Mathura
Educational Qualification B.Sc in Biochemistry
Debut Film : Haasil (2003)
Haasil (2003)
Awards Not Available
Brijendra Kala (Actor)

Physical Stats and More

Height 5′ 5″ Feet
Weight 60 Kg
Body Shape Chest: 40 inches
Waist: 32 inches
Biceps: 14 inches
Eye Colour Dark Brown
Hair Colour Dark Brown
Hobbies Singing and Reading
Brijendra Kala (Actor)

Personal Life

Brijendra Kala ties knot with Mudrika Kala. The couple has a daughter named Junhaee Kala.

Marital Status and More

Marital Status Married
Girlfriends Mudrika kala
Brijendra Kala with Mudrika Kala (Wife)
Controversies None
Salary (approx) Not Available
Net Worth Not Available
Brijendra Kala (Actor)

Social Media Presence

  • Brijendra Kala was born in Uttarakhand and later spent his early years in Mathura, Uttar Pradesh.
  • He worked as a theatre actor for over 18 years.
  • On his arrival in Mumbai, he began to help Dr. Achala Nagal in writing and lived with her. He used to refer to her as Maa.
  • Kala ranked as one of the most popular stage thefts in current cinema. He got famous for his subtle portraits of characters steeped in reality.
  • Brijendra wrote the dialogs for Ekta Kapoor’s famous TV series, Kahani Ghar Ghar Ki.
  • He appeared in the web series Rickshaw in the year 2021, showcased on Bollyfame.
  • He is a great singer too.

If you have more details about Brijendra kala. Please comment below we will updated within a hour.

Related Items:

Most Popular

92
ENTERTAINMENT

Nikki Tamboli’s Brother Jatin Tamboli Passes Away Due To COVID-19 Complications, She Pens An Emotional Letter : Bollywood News – Bollywood Hungama
79
LATEST

Top graduating senior a tech whiz and gifted musician – UC Berkeley
67
ENTERTAINMENT

Pinjara Khubsurti Ka: Can Sanjay find details about Vishakha and her brother?
Avatar Avatar
52
ENTERTAINMENT

Urinary Tract Infection: Know the causes, symptoms and home remedies
Avatar Avatar
43
ENTERTAINMENT

Chehre Full HD Movie Download Leaked by kuttymovies, tamilrockers, isaimini, Filmyzilla, Filmywap
Telly Updates Telly Updates
39
ENTERTAINMENT

Mein Teri Hoon (Piyaji) – A Riansh Fanfiction (Part 6)
37
LATEST

New Report Shows Phone Cracking Tech is Being Used to Target Journalists in Botswana – Gizmodo
Avatar Avatar
37
ENTERTAINMENT

क्या होता है ऑटोइम्यून रोग, जानें इसके संकेतों के बारे में
Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seires Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seires Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online
37
ENTERTAINMENT

Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seers Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online
36
ENTERTAINMENT

Laal Lihaaf Part 2 Web Series Ullu Release Date, Cast, Plot

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

General, Editorial and Technical Enquiries:
Email: [email protected]
To Top