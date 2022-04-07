Brilliant Beheme, with a full heart

Despite the best efforts of the film world, Michael Bay still makes movies, and later, he is forced to remind the world at least once a decade that he often makes good, This shouldn’t feel like such a hot take at this point considering how his influence is felt in action cinema, but, again, Bey is unreasonably hated by a good portion of those people. Those who pride themselves on being “advanced” on their tastes. From their arrival in the 90s with a couple of punches Rock And armageddonHis joyous celebration of chaos and evil Bad Boys IITo pain gainAn ambitious small-scale true-crime story released in the middle of his imprisonment transformer Jail, there’s more than enough to make him worthy of his own cinematographic t-shirt (it would be totally…