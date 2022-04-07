Brilliant failure of LeBron James Lakers The Los Angeles Team May Not Even Aspire to Play in the NBA

There is no mathematical chance anymore, so officially the Los Angeles Lakers staged one of the most spectacular failures in NBA history. LeBron James’s team, with the presence of other star players such as Anthony Davis, Carmelo Anthony and Russell Westbrook, could no longer finish eleventh in the Western Conference, so they were eliminated until the play-offs. . Enter the playoffs. A catastrophic result for a team aspiring for the title before the start of the season.

With a 121-110 loss to the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday, the Lakers can no longer drop out of 11th place with a record of 31 wins and 48 losses. Lacking three games to play in the regular stage, the Los Angeles team could not…