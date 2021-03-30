BringWynonnaHome: Can fans give ‘Wynonna Earp’ more than season 4? – Film Daily

Wynonna Earp is, honestly, one of the best shows on television. Unfortunately, due to a run of bad luck and a cult following rather than a huge gangbusters one, Syfy is cancelling the beloved supernatural drama series after four seasons on the network. Due to this, however, Earpers are campaigning hard for a network, any network, or streaming service, any service to pick up the series.

It does make sense. There’s precedent for a beloved series getting a revival elsewhere. We mean, Lucifer did it. From Syfy’s cancellation pile, The Expanse was picked up by Amazon. Why not Wynonna Earp? The series is already streaming on Netflix. We’re betting that it does good enough. Earpers, however, aren’t letting this go without a fight because nothing gets the blood racing like saving a television show.

That’s why we’re sharing the best tweets from #BringWynonnaHome that, maybe, just maybe, will persuade someone to pick up the beloved series for another season.

I mean…#WynonnaEarp #BringWynonnaHome pic.twitter.com/SZPJeKRFh1 — Nedley’s Office (@nedleysoffice) March 29, 2021

New show up for adoption!

Yes! Why haven’t you saved the series, networks or streamers?

This family! Idk how I’ll be the same! Keep fighting!!!! We need everything!!! #WynonnaEarp #BringWynonnaHome 🏆 pic.twitter.com/lpbIv7JFSS — 𝔸𝕞𝕪 🏳️‍🌈 WEARP SPOILERS (@amygolucky69) March 30, 2021

A dedicated force

Wynonna Earp has cast, crew, and fans fighting for the series to be saved. That’s pretty impressive.

So Melanie Scrofano may end up taking home two Canadian Screen Awards and it will be nothing short of what she deserves and I’m here for it! #WynonnaEarp #BringWynonnaHome — ✨JoJo✨ #WynonnaEarp S4 Spoilers (@HaughtBarrell) March 30, 2021

All the awards please

Look at them! Potentially winning awards. They deserve it. Just like they deserve a new home.

Last time we fought it took 162 days. The focus hasn’t changed.

The battle is ours to win.

It’s not an Earper trait to consider quitting, so we persevere.#BringWynonnaHome #WynonnaEarp @paramountplus pic.twitter.com/5qOnpkxKEO — I am an Earper (@KayHensley20) March 30, 2021

Never quit

Earpers helped save the series when they ran out of money. So they’re doing it again!

Hands up if you love #WynonnaEarp and want to #BringWynonnaHome 🙌☺️ pic.twitter.com/mFOMb68S1m – Earper Jones ✨ #BringWynonnaHome (@EarperJ) March 29, 2021

Raise your hand for renewal!

Look at all those hands!

When people think Earpers are giving up after the last episode of season 4. 🤨 Nope. 💜#WynonnaEarp #BringWynonnaHome pic.twitter.com/Ytox9qQi4l — KK Foster (@kkfosterlyrics) March 29, 2021

Never surrender!

Seriously. It’s cute that you think this will end at the last episode of season 4.

Can’t wait to say this to our new network! 🥺❤️#WynonnaEarp #BringWynonnaHome pic.twitter.com/GrayPDCbSe – Fr4n 💀👻 – #MagnifiqueDominique (@ FR4NT45T1C) March 29, 2021

Time to give the thanks elsewhere

What we’re saying to a new network? Thanks!

Earpers, counting the days they’ve spent fighting for #WynonnaEarp over the past four seasons. #BringWynonnaHome pic.twitter.com/KcTt6BCCQ3 – Lindsey – #BringWynonnaHome (@xfbard) March 29, 2021

Load you up the Peacemaker.

The fight is familiar for Wynonna Earp fans. Too familiar . . .

I AM HAVING MOMMA WAVERLY THOUGHTS DONT TOUCH ME#WynonnaEarp #BringWynonnaHome pic.twitter.com/fSI3xmQwmO — Tai • wearp spoilers (@hair4dayshaught) March 30, 2021

Mama vibes

We wanna see this! We wanna see more of this!

Always all on for this family. #WynonnaEarp #BringWynonnaHome https://t.co/EW3unW0759 — CourtneyLee #BringWynonnaHome (@CourtneyLee_91) March 30, 2021

Family!

Love to the Earper, fam. Forever.