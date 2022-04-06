Emily Bates smiles in front of the AFLW Best and Fairest signage with a glass of champagne and her medal

Brisbane Lion Emily Bates propels her to career-best season and AFLW’s best and fairest

Emily Bates, recently crowned AFLW’s Best and Fairest, says she used past award winners, including two-time champion Erin Phillips, as inspiration in taking her game to the next level.

“I’ve always idolized the players who won this award,” Bates said on the red carpet after the W Awards on Tuesday night.

Bates was among the favorites to take home the award after being named the AFL Coaches Association (AFLCA) Player of the Year, and one season later.


