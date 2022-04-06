Brisbane Lion Emily Bates propels her to career-best season and AFLW’s best and fairest

Emily Bates, recently crowned AFLW’s Best and Fairest, says she used past award winners, including two-time champion Erin Phillips, as inspiration in taking her game to the next level.

key points: Bates’ house was flooded at the end of the season

Bates’ house was flooded at the end of the season 26-year-old lost her father at age 15, dedicates her medal to him

26-year-old lost her father at age 15, dedicates her medal to him He also paid tribute to the “sisterhood” between the club’s staff and Lions players.

“I’ve always idolized the players who won this award,” Bates said on the red carpet after the W Awards on Tuesday night.

“I’m having a running session and thinking about Erin Phillips, [thinking], ‘Will she give up now? No, she won’t.'”

Bates was among the favorites to take home the award after being named the AFL Coaches Association (AFLCA) Player of the Year, and one season later.