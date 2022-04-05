Brisbane Lions’ Emily Bates wins AFLW’s best and best, Mimi Hill named rising star

Emily Bates defeated Anne Hatchard by one vote to receive the AFLW Best and Fair award.

key points: Emily Bates garners 21 votes at the AFLW Best and Fairest Awards

Emily Bates garners 21 votes at the AFLW Best and Fairest Awards Mimi Hill named AFLW Rising Star a year after ACL injury

Mimi Hill named AFLW Rising Star a year after ACL injury Orla O’Dwyer becomes first Irish player to be named in AFLW All Australian Team

Brisbane Lions vice-captain Bates, who was also named AFLCA Champion Player of the Year, was tied with Hatchard with a round of votes to count.

However, Bates earned a maximum of three votes from his final round, while Hatchard had to be content with second place after garnering two votes.

It was Hatchard’s teammate Crowe Ebony Marinoff who earned three votes in Adelaide’s final game to move Hayley Miller to third place.

“I’m really in shock,” Bates said.