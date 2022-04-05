Emily Bates holds a small medal next to her face and smiles

Brisbane Lions’ Emily Bates wins AFLW’s best and best, Mimi Hill named rising star

Emily Bates defeated Anne Hatchard by one vote to receive the AFLW Best and Fair award.

Brisbane Lions vice-captain Bates, who was also named AFLCA Champion Player of the Year, was tied with Hatchard with a round of votes to count.

However, Bates earned a maximum of three votes from his final round, while Hatchard had to be content with second place after garnering two votes.

It was Hatchard’s teammate Crowe Ebony Marinoff who earned three votes in Adelaide’s final game to move Hayley Miller to third place.

“I’m really in shock,” Bates said.


