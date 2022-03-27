Brisbane Lions score with a 50-point win over Collingwood to advance to the AFLW Preliminary Finals

Brisbane is one win away from earning a shot at the AFLW Premiership after defeating Collingwood in their delayed qualifying final at the Gabba.

key points: Lions will play Melbourne in the preliminary final at the MCG

Lions will play Melbourne in the preliminary final at the MCG Greta Bode and Jesse Wardlaw led the goal with two-goal kicks each for the Lions

Greta Bode and Jesse Wardlaw led the goal with two-goal kicks each for the Lions The qualifying final was delayed as Magpie’s squad succumbed to COVID-19. was hit by

The Lions dominated the competition and never succumbed to scoreboard pressure, winning 10.10 (70) to 3.2 (20).

Greta Bode and Jesse Wardlaw scored two goals each for the Lions.

It proved to be a perfect practice for next weekend’s preliminary final against Melbourne at the MCG, with no obvious injuries for the Lions who fought hard in the final.

Collingwood, vulnerable to COVID-19 cases and injuries to key playwrights, is working hard.