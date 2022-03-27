A Brisbane Lions AFLW player celebrates a goal against Collingwood.

Brisbane Lions score with a 50-point win over Collingwood to advance to the AFLW Preliminary Finals

Brisbane is one win away from earning a shot at the AFLW Premiership after defeating Collingwood in their delayed qualifying final at the Gabba.

The Lions dominated the competition and never succumbed to scoreboard pressure, winning 10.10 (70) to 3.2 (20).

Greta Bode and Jesse Wardlaw scored two goals each for the Lions.

It proved to be a perfect practice for next weekend’s preliminary final against Melbourne at the MCG, with no obvious injuries for the Lions who fought hard in the final.

Collingwood, vulnerable to COVID-19 cases and injuries to key playwrights, is working hard.

