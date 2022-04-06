Brisbane’s Emily Bates kicks out MVP after Best and Fair win

Brisbane Lions star Emily Bates has been voted by her teammates as the AFLW MVP after AFLW’s best and fairest win.

Bates, who took home the best and best on Tuesday night, was voted by his teammates as the most valuable player in the competition, ousting North Melbourne midfielder Ashley Riddell and Richmond star Monique Conti.

Considering the accolades he has won this season, the 26-year-old may be in need of a new trophy cabinet.

Stream every match from each round of the 2022 Toyota AFL Premiership season live and ad-break free in-play on Kayo. New to Kayo? Try it now for 14-days free >

New Fox Footy Podcast – Buy, hold or sell on eight AFL movers?

listen below or subscribe Apple Podcasts or Spotify

This season, Bates became one of the first players to reach 50 AFLW…